Kamal Nath effects major reshuffle in MP

Bhopal: The newly-appointed Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, has shifted 42 officers including 23 district magistrates in a major reshuffle.

The major reshuffle in the state has been done to make the administration more effective and transparent, sources said and added that it is the responsibility of the administration to deliver goods to the people.

According to the list which was released late on Thursday, Bharat Yadav has been appointed as District Magistrate for Gwalior, Deepak Arya for Balaghat, Ganesh Shankar Mishra for Sehore, Bhaskar Lakshkar for Guna and Chhote Lal Singh for Bhind.

Rampratap Singh Jadone will be the new District Magistrate for Datiya, Anugrah P. for Shivpuri, Neeraj Singh for Damoh, Dhanraj S. for Mandsaur, Satyendra Singh for Satna and Shrinivas Sharma for Chhindwara, the list said.