Kalinga Utkal express derailment: Rail traffic restored in Khatauli, says railways

New Delhi: Rail traffic in Khatauli, suspended after a derailment, was restored today, with the first train leaving the spot at 1:21 am, the Northern Railways said.
The Meerut-Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur rail section was affected after 14coaches of the Utkal Express derailed on Saturday evening, killing 23 people and injuring over 100.
“The 54542 Ambala Meerut city passenger train passed Khatauli at 1:21AM today,” the Railways said in a press release.
In a move described as “unprecedented”, the Railways on Sunday sent on leave three top officials, including a secretary-level Railway Board member, suspended four officers and transfered a track engineer.