Kalinga Stadium sets ‘Zero Waste’ example during WCH

Bhubaneswar: Scripting a new chapter in waste management during the Hockey Men’s World Cup, the Kalinga Stadium has become a Zero Waste facility.

The world cup venue became zero waste because of an innovative approach to segregate the waste generated at source and making composting of the biodegradable ones with an ultra-modern facility.

The process, which has been adopted for the first time in the state, has become a pilot to be followed by others as the State would organise many national and international events in days to come.

GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit), a funding agency from Germany has initiated the project on micro-management of solid waste. Under this project, GIZ supported the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup-2018 to make this event as a Zero Waste Event.

The facility is operational since the start of the WCH wherein the entire waste is being deposited at the facility in organic and recyclable waste fractions.

At the facility, the waste is further being sorted and segregated in a manual way in several recyclable fractions (plastic, paper cup, cardboard and metals) by the informal sector.

Along with the recyclable waste, organic waste fraction is processed through the Organic Waste Converter and additionally the organic waste from .FEST- the Bhubaneswar City Festival, currently happening parallel to the WCH.

During the WCH tournament an estimate approximately, 1 tonne of waste is getting collected at the facility daily basis, comprising 30% organic, 25% PET bottle and plastic, 30% paper cups and cardboard, 10% metal and glass and mere 5% of rejects.