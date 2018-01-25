Kalinga Stadium capacity to be doubled: Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: A second hockey field inside the Kalinga Stadium will be completed by June this year to double the capacity of the stadium, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi informed this after reviewing the second executive committee meeting for the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 today.

New turf will be installed in both the stadiums as per the Olympic regulations, Padhi said adding the old one will be sent to be used in Rourkela and Sambalpur hockey stadiums.

Facilities like another entry point, cafeteria, food court and sports goods stores will be developed inside the stadium, he added.

A special committee has been formed for traffic and parking issues during the mega sporting event to be held in November this year.

Among others, Hockey India League (HIL) CEO, DGP, Police Commissioner and Tourism Secretary were present at the meeting.