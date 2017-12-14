Kalinga Nagar firing: Inquiry, action-taken report tabled in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today tabled the Justice PK Mohanty Commission of Inquiry and action taken report on police firing at Kalinga Nagar of Jajpur district in which as many as 13 tribal people lost their lives in 2006.

The report said that the incident that led to deaths of more than a dozen people was triggered y anger among the local tribals who didn’t get adequate compensation following displacement and land acquisition for setting up of TATA’s steel plant.

The judicial commission held some local political leaders and NGO’s for abetting the tribal community and making the situation worse.

Besides this, the report has made three recommendations—formulation of a beneficial scheme for giving benefits to the displaced persons, provision of suitable employment to a member of the families of the deceased persons through the beneficiaries companies set up in the Kalinga Nagar integrated industrial complex and additional ex-gratia to the persons injured in the incident.

Notably, as many as 13 persons were killed in police firing on January 2, 2006 while opposing construction of the boundary wall of the Tata steel plant project.

Post the incident the state government had transferred the collector and SP of Jajpur district while the then Orissa High Court Judge Justice A Surya Narayan Naidu headed the judicial commission. Later, when Supreme Court had announced that a working justice cannot conduct the probe, the investigation was stopped in 2007, May 5. Again in 2008, a retired judge, Justice Prasanna Kumar Patra was appointed the judicial commission in January 2008. However, he was then appointed as the Lokpal in November 2008, thus stalling the probe.

Finally, in September 2009, Justice Pradyumna Kumar Mohanty was appointed the judicial commission. The report was tabled on June 8 2016 before the state government that had accepted the recommendation of the commission.