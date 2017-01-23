Kalinga Lancers seal 2nd consecutive win in HIL

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Lancers the home team from Odisha to play in the Hockey India League (HIL) made it two wins from their first two matches in front of home crowd at Kalinga Stadium in city here after they beat Ranchi Rays by 4-2 goals on Monday.

With two field goals from Glenn Turner the hosts made it 4-0 only in the second half after a tight first half with 0-0 from both the sides. Meanwhile the opposition also grabbed a consolation thanks to a late goal from Sarvanjit Singh thus making the score line 4-2.

Earlier the Lancers kicked off their campaign with a slender 1-0 goal win over Delhi Waveriders on Sunday with the lone goal from Gurjinder Singh.