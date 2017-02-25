Headlines

Kalinga Lancers enter finals of HIL, again

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kalinga Lancers in finals

Chandigarh: Pulling out a thrilling victory against UP Wizards in the sudden death of the semi finals, Odisha team Kalinga Lancers have entered the finals of HIL for the consecutive second year. The Lancers snatched away the victory in the shoot out against Wizards after scores were leveled at 4-4.

The Odisha franchise won the shoot out 4-3 in a nail biting match.

Earlier, Devindar Walmiki scored the first goal for the team at the ninth minute in a penalty corner in reply to Wizards’ Florent Aubel who were up 2-0 with a field goal. Soon after, Lancers Captain Moritz Fuerste leveled scored with another penalty corner in the 35th minute while Billy Baker’s field goal gave the team a lead of 4-2. However, Wizards caught up with a 58th minute field goal by Akashdeep Singh.

The penalty shoot out went down the wire with scores leveled at 3-3 when Lancers pulled out a goal at the last minute in the eight round of the shoot out to reach the finals.

They will play the winner of the semi final between Dabang Mumbai and Delhi Waveriders in the finals on Sunday.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition
15.4K
Entertainment

Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition
Nagarjuna Nagarjuna
5.8K
Entertainment

Superstar Nagarjuna’s son Akhil’s wedding called off
Sahitya Akademi award Sahitya Akademi award
5.4K
Headlines

Odia author Monalisa Jena wins Sahitya Akademi award for translation
Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title
4.7K
Headlines

Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title
Lingaraj temple Lingaraj temple
3.9K
Headlines

Shivratri in Temple City at Lingaraj and other temples
To Top