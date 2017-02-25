Kalinga Lancers enter finals of HIL, again

Chandigarh: Pulling out a thrilling victory against UP Wizards in the sudden death of the semi finals, Odisha team Kalinga Lancers have entered the finals of HIL for the consecutive second year. The Lancers snatched away the victory in the shoot out against Wizards after scores were leveled at 4-4.

The Odisha franchise won the shoot out 4-3 in a nail biting match.

Earlier, Devindar Walmiki scored the first goal for the team at the ninth minute in a penalty corner in reply to Wizards’ Florent Aubel who were up 2-0 with a field goal. Soon after, Lancers Captain Moritz Fuerste leveled scored with another penalty corner in the 35th minute while Billy Baker’s field goal gave the team a lead of 4-2. However, Wizards caught up with a 58th minute field goal by Akashdeep Singh.

The penalty shoot out went down the wire with scores leveled at 3-3 when Lancers pulled out a goal at the last minute in the eight round of the shoot out to reach the finals.

They will play the winner of the semi final between Dabang Mumbai and Delhi Waveriders in the finals on Sunday.