Kalahandi Housing Board deputy manager in Vigilance dragnet

Kalahandi: Vigilance sleuths on Saturday conducted simultaneous raids on the properties of Kalahandi Police Housing Board’s Deputy Manager on charges of allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.

The accused has been identified as Manguli Behera.

The anti-corruption wing conducted simultaneous raids at different places including Behera’s rented house in Bhawanipatana, his office, his properties in Nischintakoili and Jagamara, and his in-law’s house.

As per available information, the officials have seized Behera’s laptop, some documents, and cash. While Charan is likely to be arrested, the exact amount of his assets is yet to be ascertained, the officials said.