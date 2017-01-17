Crime

Kalahandi girl succumbs to burn injuries

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kalahandi girl dies

Bhawanipatna: The 14 year old Kalahandi girl who was burnt by two miscreants for protesting eve teasing, today succumbed to burn injuries at the Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela.

As per ADM Manisha Banerjee, the victim’s condition was deteriorating since the last few days. Her body will be taken to her village in Narla in a vehicle provided by the administration and her family has been given Rs 2000 from Red Cross funds for any expense on the way.

The girl, Kadambini, was set on fire on January 11 by two boys who passed lewd remarks at her after which her father had protested against it. The two boys Bulu Das and Jugal Sahu had entered her house when her father was away and poured kerosene over her and burnt her.

While the local police had arrested the boys and later their parents, Crime Branch had taken up the case suo motto. The three member team of Crime Branch has been carrying on investigations in Bhawanipatna, Narla and Rourkela hospital. Today the team has applied for seven days remand of the boys of which one is juvenile.

