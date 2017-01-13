Kalahandi girl burnt: Crime Branch takes up case

Kalahandi: Crime branch has suo motto taken up the case in which a 14 year old girl in Nurla was burnt alive by two boys. A five member team has been formed to investigate into the matter.

A 14 year old school girl, Kadambini Rana whose father protested against passing of lewd comments towards her by Lanjigarh Junior College students Bulu Das and Jugal Sahoo, was burnt alive by the two boys. The victim has been shifted from Burla medical to Rourkela while police has arrested the two boys as well as their parents.

“Bulu Das and the parents of the two boys have been sent to jail while Jugal being a minor has been sent to juvenile justice through Child Welfare Committee,” informed Akshay Das, additional SP, Kalahandi.

Menawhile, crime branch has formed a five member team including a female officer to lead the investigation team that has headed towards Nurla to probe into the matter.