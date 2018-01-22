Kalahandi acid attack: Main accused arrested from Andhra Pradesh

Bhawanipatna: In a major breakthrough, police on Sunday nabbed the main accused involved in the acid attack on a 22-year-old girl in Kalampur under Jaipatana police in Kalahandi district on January 15.

The accused identified as Parshuram Majhi of Bankapada village was arrested by a police team from neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, a police team which had gone to Rangareddy district on Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, managed to nab Majhi on Sunday. The accused would be brought to Odisha on transit remand. Parshuram has several other cases pending against him, said police.

Notably, the jilted youth threw acid on the girl after she rejected his love proposal. She was first rushed to Kalampur CHC with burn injuries on her face and hands and then shifted to the District Hospital and subsequently to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack.