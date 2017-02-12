Kailash Satyarthi’s stolen Nobel replica recovered, 3 arrested

New Delhi: Social activist Kailash Satyarthi’s of Nobel Prize replica, citation and ornaments has been recovered and three persons were arrested on Sunday.
It was earlier reported that police had identified the burglars involved in the crime and was working to nab them.
Notably, in last week, a gang of thieves allegedly decamped with a replica of the Nobel Medal and the citation, along with some mementos and jewellery, from Satyarthi’s Kalkaji residence.
Kailash Satyarthi, children’s rights and education activist and the founder of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, which he shared with Pakistan’s Malala Yousafzai.