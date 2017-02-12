Latest News Update

Kailash Satyarthi’s stolen Nobel replica recovered, 3 arrested

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Nobel Prize

New Delhi: Social activist Kailash Satyarthi’s of Nobel Prize replica, citation and ornaments has been recovered and three persons were arrested on Sunday.

It was earlier reported that police had identified the burglars involved in the crime and was working to nab them.

Notably, in last week, a gang of thieves allegedly decamped with a replica of the Nobel Medal and the citation, along with some mementos and jewellery, from Satyarthi’s Kalkaji residence.

Kailash Satyarthi, children’s rights and education activist and the founder of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, which he shared with Pakistan’s Malala Yousafzai.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Anubhav Anubhav
11.5K
Entertainment

In pics: Happy marriage anniversary Anubhav and Barsha
Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017 Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
8.4K
Headlines

Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate
7.1K
Latest News Update

Buddhaditya can’t take Odia film criticism!
Miscreants slit girls’s throat Miscreants slit girls’s throat
6.1K
Crime

Miscreants slit girl’s throat
heaviest heaviest
3.3K
Headlines

World’s heaviest woman weighing 500 kg lands in Mumbai for surgery
To Top