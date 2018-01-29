Headlines

Kabul military academy attack: Two soldiers killed, 10 wounded

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kabul

Kabul: At least two soldiers were killed and 10 others wounded in insurgents attacked an Afghan army unit guarding a military academy in the capital Kabul on Monday.

A suicide bomber first attacked the army unit responsible for providing security for the military academy, and the attack was followed by a gunbattle in which two soldiers were killed.

Attacks have also increased recently in Kabul.

An attacker drove an ambulance filled with explosives into the heart of the city on Saturday, killing at least 103 people and wounding another 235.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Bride files dowry FIR Bride files dowry FIR
8.3K
Headlines

Bride files dowry FIR on wedding day in Odisha
gangster gangster
2.5K
Headlines

Gangster’s brother brutally attacked to death in Balasore
accident accident
1.7K
Headlines

Three of family dead in accident in Dhenkanal
To Top