Kabul military academy attack: Two soldiers killed, 10 wounded

Kabul: At least two soldiers were killed and 10 others wounded in insurgents attacked an Afghan army unit guarding a military academy in the capital Kabul on Monday.

A suicide bomber first attacked the army unit responsible for providing security for the military academy, and the attack was followed by a gunbattle in which two soldiers were killed.

Attacks have also increased recently in Kabul.

An attacker drove an ambulance filled with explosives into the heart of the city on Saturday, killing at least 103 people and wounding another 235.