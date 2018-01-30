Kabul hotel attacker trained by Pakistan’s ISI: Afghan envoy

Washington: Pakistan’s spy agency ISI trained a terrorist involved in the attack on Kabul’s iconic Intercontinental Hotel in which over 20 people were killed, a top Afghanistan envoy has alleged.
Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mahmoud Saikal, made the serious allegation against the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in a tweet on Monday.
Abdul Qahar, father of one of the terrorists involved in last week attack on #Kabul Intercontinental Hotel, concedes his son was trained in Chaman of #Balochistan Province of #Pakistan by the Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan.Qahar is currently in custody of Afg authorities pic.twitter.com/5FsZRoBtNC
— Mahmoud Saikal (@MahmoudSaikal) January 29, 2018
As per sources, on January 20, Taliban men armed with Kalashnikovs rifle and suicide vests attacked the landmark Intercontinental Hotel and killed around 25 people.