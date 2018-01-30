International

Kabul hotel attacker trained by Pakistan’s ISI: Afghan envoy

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kabul

Washington: Pakistan’s spy agency ISI trained a terrorist involved in the attack on Kabul’s iconic Intercontinental Hotel in which over 20 people were killed, a top Afghanistan envoy has alleged.

Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mahmoud Saikal, made the serious allegation against the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in a tweet on Monday.

As per sources, on January 20, Taliban men armed with Kalashnikovs rifle and suicide vests attacked the landmark Intercontinental Hotel and killed around 25 people.

