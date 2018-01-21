Kabul hotel attack: 6 dead, over 150 hostages released

Kabul: Gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul killing at least six people and wounded eight others, sparking a twelve-hour fight with security forces that left terrified guests scrambling to escape and parts of the building ablaze.

As per reports, around 150 people were rescued, including more than 40 foreigners. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack in Kabul.

Four gunmen burst into the hotel on Saturday night, opening fire on guests and staff and taking dozens of people hostage, reports said.

The last major attack on a high-end hotel in Kabul was in March 2014 when four teenage gunmen raided the Serena, killing nine people.

The Intercontinental was previously targeted in June 2011 when a suicide attack claimed by the Taliban killed 21 people, including 10 civilians.