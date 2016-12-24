Kabita Jalan, three other IPS promoted to DIG rank, Gajbhiye denied

Bhubaneswar: In a major overhaul for top cadre police officials in state, the Government on Friday promoted Kabita Jalan and three other IPS officers to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) rank.

The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) cleared Angul SP Jalan, a 2003 batch IPS and three other officers, Joint Director of Enforcement in MFD, Revenue Department Himansu Lal and Sundergarh SP Nikhil Kanodia and Safin A Khan to DIG post.

The DPC has also granted Selection Grade to four other IPS officers making them entitled to promotion to DIG rank in future. The four included present city Deputy Commissioner Satyabrata Bhoi, National Investigation SP Deepak Kumar, Ganjam/Berhampur SP Asis Singh and Kendrapara SP Nitinjeet Singh.

Meanwhile, former Kendrapara SP Satish Gajbhiye has been denied promotion. Presently Gajbhiye is SP at Cuttack Police Headquarters. He has been alleged of involvement in land scam at Puri’s Gop block, and other controversies like Namtara firing, police excess on anti-Sarathi protesters.