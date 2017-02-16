Justin Bieber to perform in Mumbai on May 10

Mumbai: International pop star Justin Bieber will perform in Mumbai on May 10. The Canadian singer’s Indian fans are eagerly awaiting the event. Tickets for the concert will be available from February 22, and are priced from Rs 4,000.
“Namaste India. See you on May 10th at DY Patil Stadium,” Bieber said in a message.
Bieber will reportedly arrive along with a team of 150 people, including backup dancers and choreographers. “Excited about doing the typical touristy things” the pop star will explore Mumbai, New Delhi and Jaipur during the week long stay in India. he is also likely to pay a visit to a film set. As per sources, he is also interested in local shopping, and trips to historical sites as well as interaction with A-list musicians and actors.
A part of the Purpose World Tour 2017, the show in Nerul, Mumbai will be followed by Tel Aviv (Israel) and Dubai (United Arab Emirates) shows.