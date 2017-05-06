Headlines

Justice Leila Seth, first woman judge of Delhi High Court, passes away

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Justice Leila Seth

New Delhi: Justice Leila Seth, the first woman judge of Delhi High Court, passed away on Friday night after a brief illness at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. She was 86.

She is survived by her husband, two sons and a daughter.

Justice Leila Seth, who became the first woman to top the London bar exam in 1958, practised law in Patna High Court for about ten years and handled a number of tax matters, civil and criminal cases, matrimonial suits and writ petitions.

She was appointed on Law Commission of India in 2000 and also played vital role in amending the Hindu Succession Act which gave equal rights to daughters in joint family property.

Not only did she become the first female judge of the Delhi High Court, but she also became the first woman Chief Justice of a state High Court in 1991. She retired as Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in 1992.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
4.4K
Headlines

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu gave nod to a new railway line in Odisha within 3 mins
Arindam Arindam
3.1K
Entertainment

Arindam and Barsha in upcoming Odia movie “Romeo Juliet”
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
2.8K
Entertainment

CM Naveen appeals to vote for Satyajeet Jena in SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs
Himachal Himachal
2.6K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court
1.8K
Headlines

Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court
To Top