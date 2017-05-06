Justice Leila Seth, first woman judge of Delhi High Court, passes away

New Delhi: Justice Leila Seth, the first woman judge of Delhi High Court, passed away on Friday night after a brief illness at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. She was 86.

She is survived by her husband, two sons and a daughter.

Justice Leila Seth, who became the first woman to top the London bar exam in 1958, practised law in Patna High Court for about ten years and handled a number of tax matters, civil and criminal cases, matrimonial suits and writ petitions.

She was appointed on Law Commission of India in 2000 and also played vital role in amending the Hindu Succession Act which gave equal rights to daughters in joint family property.

Not only did she become the first female judge of the Delhi High Court, but she also became the first woman Chief Justice of a state High Court in 1991. She retired as Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in 1992.