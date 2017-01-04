Headlines

Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar sworn in as Chief Justice of India

New Delhi: Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar was on Wednesday sworn in as the 44th Chief Justice of India (CJI).

President Pranab Mukherjee administered the oath of office and secrecy to Justice Khehar(64) at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan. He succeeded Justice Tirath Singh Thakur and is the first CJI from the Sikh community. Justice Khehar will hold the tenure for over seven months till August 27, 2017.

Justice Thakur demitted office on Tuesday, and had last month recommended the name of Justice Khehar, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, to be his successor.

Justice Khehar was the author of the judgment by a five-judge constitution bench that held “unconstitutional” the Constitution’s 99th amendment paving way for the National Judicial Appointment Commission(NJAC) and the National Judicial Appointment Commission Act, 2014.

Besides heading the bench in NJAC matter, Justice Khehar has also headed a bench which had set aside the imposition of President’s rule in Arunachal Pradesh in January.

