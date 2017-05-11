Justice CS Karnan goes missing after SC orders six-month jail term

Chennai: In a bizarre development in the Justice CS Karnan case, who was sentenced by the Supreme Court (SC) to six months in jail, has reportedly gone missing, and police of three states have been unable to track him.

The Calcutta High Court judge was sentenced to six months’ jail on Tuesday by the Supreme Court.

Hours before the Supreme Court ruling, Justice Karnan had taken a very early flight from Kolkata to Chennai and checked himself into a state guest house.

The judge left the guest house on Wednesday, reportedly without clearing his bills, and was to travel to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to visit a temple in Srikalahasti.

When a police team from Kolkata arrived at the guest house, they did not find either the judge or the two lawyers who had accompanied him.

The team then travelled to Andhra Pradesh but came back empty-handed. The 61-year-old was found guilty of contempt by a seven-judge constitution bench, including Chief Justice JS Khehar, after he named 20 judges he said were “corrupt” earlier this year, and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for an investigation.