Justice BP Das Commission may be extended: Minister Pratap Jena

Bhubaneswar: Extension of tenure of Justice BP Das Commission, set up to suggest measures to bring reforms in Puri Jagannath temple, is under the active consideration of the State Government.

Law Minister Pratap Jena informed this in the Assembly in a written reply to a question from Dilip Ray (BJP). The Commission was constituted on July 23, 2016. The tenure of the Commission was originally six months and was extended twice for six months each.

The panel submitted two interim reports to the State Government in April and December, 2017. The interim reports were on steps taken to strengthen security inside and outside the temple and propagation of Jagannath culture.

Jena said the State Government has initiated action on some of its recommendations while others are under consideration. The Government has so far spent Rs 94 lakh on functioning of the Commission, he said.

In a written reply to a separate question from BJP MLA Dillip Ray, the minister said the then chief administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had started inquiry on the ‘Ghata Parivartan’ fiasco of the deities in 2015 and submitted his report to the Temple Administration Committee in 2018. He said three members of the temple management committee are studying the recommendations in the report. Steps will be taken after receiving the report from the committee, he said.