Justice Balakrushna Behera died at 91 years

Cuttack: Former judge of Orissa High Court Justice Balakrushna Behera died here on Friday. He was 91 years of age.

He was suffering from age related ailments and was being treated at a private hospital in CDA area of the city.

Born in 1926, Justice Behera passed his matriculation from Prithviraj High School in Bolangir and completed his bachelor’s degree from Rajendra college , Bolangir. After completing his LLB from Allahabad University in 1950, he started legal practice in Bolangir and Titlagarh.

He cleared Odisha Judicial Service examination in 1966 and was appointed at Additional District and Sessions Judge and served in Balasore , Baripada, Koraput and Cuttack. Behera was also officiated as Special Vigilance Judge in Bhubaneswar prior to his appointment as a High Court judge in 1981. He was the only person in western Orissa to become a judge of Orissa High Court. He retired from service in September 1987.

The High Court and the other lower courts remained closed on Friday to pay respect to the departed soul.

Dignitaries present to pay last tribute to the departed soul were Orissa High Court Chief Justice Vineet Saran, other judges, judicial department officials, Advocate general Surynarayan Mishra and others.