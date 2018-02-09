Justice Antony Dominic sworn in as Chief Justice of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Justice Antony Dominic was sworn-in as the new Kerala High Court Chief Justice, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Kerala Governor P. Sadasivam administered the Oath of Office in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Secretary Paul Antony read out the Presidential order appointing Justice Dominic as the chief justice.

Justice Dominic, a native of Ponkunnam near Kanjirapally in Kottayam district, is the first Keralite to occupy the top post in 17 years. The first person to do that was Justice K.K.Usha in 2001.

Justice Dominic completed his law at SDM Law College, Mangalore. He started legal practice as a lawyer in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kanjirapally in 1981 and was later shifted to the Kerala High Court in 1986.

Justice Dominic became an additional judge of the Kerala High Court in 2007. Within a year, he was elevated as permanent judge of the High Court, Kerala.