Junior medicos allege ragging by seniors at Berhampur MKCG

Berhampur: Junior students of the MKCG Medical College staged a dharna whole last night in front of the college alleging ragging by their seniors. The second year students were allegedly tortured by senior students in the college campus and hostel.

According to reports, a junior student after completing his first year at the college had been shifted to a hostel, where senior students were staying. The victim alleged that he was beaten up by the seniors and was asked to tonsure his head.

There were also reports of many other junior students being subjected to ragging by seniors.

The junior students sat on the all-night dharna demanding arrest of the senior students involved in ragging. “We all were physically tortured by the seniors, who asked us to cut hairs, and we were beaten up. All the second year students cut their hair. We will sit on the dharna till arrest of the accused,” said the junior students.

Earlier, a ragging incident had also been reported from this medical college.