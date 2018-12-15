Junior Hockey World Cup to be held every two years: FIH

Bhubaneswar: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Saturday said that henceforth the Junior Hockey World Cup will be held every two years.

The last Junior World Cup was held in 2016 at Lucknow and Indian team was the champion in the tournament.

The FIH said the decision to hold the Junior Hockey World Cup every two years was taken at the Executive Body meeting on Friday. It also said that the five-a-side format and a new simple FIH ranking system will be introduced in 2019.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said the junior players should get better international exposure to prove their mettle. The FIH CEO, however, was clueless on the exact timing of the next Junior World Cup and the host nation.

As per the earlier practice, the FIH used to hold the Junior World Cup every four years since the inception of the tournament in 1979.