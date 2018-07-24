Junior clerk caught taking bribe

Sambalpur: Sleuth of Sambalpur Vigilance department on Tuesday caught a junior clerk, posted in the Kuchinda sub-Collector office for demanding and accepting gratification of Rs 5,000.

The accused identified as Riship Kumar Pruset hailing from Pandurikata village under Kuchinda police limits was caught red-handed receiving the bribe from one Prabhat Sharma in his office chamber.

According to the allegation by Prabhat, the chief priest of the Lord Jagannath temple in Kuchinda, Riship had demanded Rs 5,000 from passing the receipts spend for the day-to-day maintenance of the temple.

With no option left Prabhat informed the same to the vigilance and a trap was laid to nab him. The cops zeroed in on him and recovered the money from his pocket. Later, a search was also carried out in his residential house.

Sambalpur Vigilance superintendent informed that a case (54/2018) has been registered in this regard and the accused will be arrested and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance.