Headlines

Jumbo tramples elderly woman to death in Dhenkanal

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Dhenkanal: In yet another incident of human-animal conflict, an elderly woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Kaunriapala village under Sadar Forest Range in the district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Satyabati Swain, 65.

Reportedly, Satyabati, who was rendering homeless and living in a temple of the village was out to attend nature’s call when the wild pachyderm attacked her. She was trampled to death on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

Panic gripped the village after the incident as they fear that the jumbo might have gone aggressive due to the recent train accident in which it sustained injury.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
7.6K
Headlines

Sex video of dancer goes viral in Odisha
Pm modi Pm modi
841
Headlines

PM Modi to meet German Chancellor Merkel on April 20
Car-accident Car-accident
748
Headlines

Three of family killed in road accident
To Top