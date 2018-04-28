Jumbo menace: Two killed in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In yet another incident of man-animal conflict, two elderly persons including a woman were trampled to death by a wild jumbo at Makarkenda village in Rairakhol of Sambalpur district last night.

The deceased have been identified as Sambhu Bhoi (66) and Daimati Bhoi (70).

Panicked over the presence of a herd of wild elephants in the area, Daimati had gone to Sambhu’s house to sleep on Friday night. Daimati, was attacked by an elephant after she came of the house. Later, the wild pachyderm entered into house and trampled Sambhu to death while he was sleeping.

After getting information about the elephant attack, forest officials reached the spot and began investigation.