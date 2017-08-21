‘Judwaa 2″ trailer launched: Relive 90s with Varun Dhawan’s twin avtars

Mumbai: The much-anticipated trailer of ‘Judwaa 2’ has arrived with a bang starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.
The action-packed over three-minutes video sees the story unfold much like the original one. Walking in the footsteps of Salman Khan, Varun has gone ahead and tried his best to mimic the actor in the scenes recreated for the second instalment of the film.
Jacqueline and Taapse add the fresh millennial vibe to the plot. With quirky one-liners and an uncanny resemblance to the original script, this film looks like it retains the flavour of the 1997 cult classic, albeit with a dash of new-age masala.
The story revolves around two brothers (twins) born to an honest businessman, who are separated at birth when their father exposes a smuggling racket and a kingpin. One of the brothers is thought to be dead but only resurfaces stronger after living life on the streets to reunite with his family over a sequence of events and twist of fate. Genetically bound by reflexes both the brother’s lives interlink in strange ways and a comedy of errors ensues. They eventually come together to destroy the smuggling nexus and save their family from a downfall that awaits them.
‘Judwaa 2’ is scheduled to release on September 29, 2017.