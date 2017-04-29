Judge who granted bail to rape accused SP leader Gayatri Prajapati suspended

Lucknow: The administrative committee of the Allahabad High Court has suspended Justice Om Prakash Mishra for granting bail to former Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati, accused in a gangrape case.
Gayatri Prajapati, accused of raping a woman and attempting to rape her minor daughter, was granted bail by special judge of POCSO court Om Prakash Mishra on Tuesday. The bail was challenged by the Yogi Adityanath led government in the High Court.
Gayatri Prajapati was arrested from Lucknow last month after absconding for over two weeks; he went missing in the middle of campaigning for the UP assembly election after the Supreme Court ordered the state police to file a case against him on the allegation of a woman that the minister had, along with six other men, gang-raped her and attempted to rape her 16-year-old daughter in October.