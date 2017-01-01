PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Jubilation on New Year’s eve

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
happy new year

The new year day of 2017 brings with new hopes and expectations for all in the upcoming year. With the end of another eventful year people relished the last few moments of the year end in celebratory mood in all corners of the state.

The last few moments of the year end popularly known as zero hour marked  sumptuous jubilation in several ways. while some enjoyed the late night in clubs, dance bars, some others arranged for the same in the open spaces.new year 12

It was a feast time for all.

new yearFireworks also marked the onset of the new year.

 

new year 1People lighted cracker lamps to welcome the new year.

new year 2

New Year wishes write ups on walls, roads…..

new year 3

Strict police check-up to prevent any untoward incident during late night celebration

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor SC Jamir exchange pleasantries

Public greet CM on the eve of New Year

 

new year 9

Scouts meet and greet Governor on New Year’s eve.

 

new year 10

Abundance of flowers in markets on new year’s eve.

new year 11

