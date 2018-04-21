Jual Oram inaugurates escalator facility at Rourkela Railway Station

Rourkela: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Saturday inaugurated a new escalator at Rourkela Railway Station.

Speaking on the occasion, Oram said, “I would like to thank the Railway authorities for installing this new escalator for the differently-abled and senior citizens.”

“Soon a lift will also be installed at the station”, said the Union Minister.

With the inauguration of this new facility, it is expected to provide support to differently-abled persons, senior citizens and patients.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Railways’ Associate Regional Manager (ARM) Narendra Kumar, Divisional General Manager (DGM) Arjun Mazumdar and other senior officials.

Notably, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced the largest ever of Rs lakh crore as capital expenditure for Indian Railways in 2018-19 annual Budget.