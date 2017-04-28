JSW Group likely to establish steel plant on POSCO land

Bhubaneswar: The JSW Group MD Sajjan Jindal informed that his company would set up a steel plant in Odisha after meeting with Chief Secretary AP Padhi today.

We are in talks with the State Government to set up a steel plant here. The land allotted to POSCO is a potential location for the project, but decision over this is yet to be taken, said Sajjan Jindal.

The JSW Steel Ltd is the country’s 2nd largest private steel manufacturer with a capacity of 18 MTPA.

The JSW Group is a part of the OP Jindal Group with strong footprints across core economic sectors, namely, Steel, Energy, Infrastructure, Cement, Ventures and Sports. JSW’s history can be traced back to 1982, when the Jindal Group acquired Piramal Steel Limited, which operated a mini steel mill at Tarapur in Maharashtra and renamed it as Jindal Iron and Steel Company (JISCO).