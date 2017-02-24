JSPL foundation felicitated 155 Shree Mandir functionaries

Bhubaneswar: Around 155 grassroots level functionaries of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, who have been providing unmatched services for years, were felicitated here at Jayadev Bhawan by JSPL Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of steel major Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Thursday. The functionaries were awarded for their services and sanitation in the temple premises with ‘Jagannath Seva Samman’.

The foundation has given a cash award of Rs 10,000 each for their dedicated service in supporting the management of Shree Mandir and ensuring cleanliness of the temple and safety of devotees.

Out of 155 functionaries, 91 were from Jagannath Temple Police, 31 persons were sanitation workers or swachh karmis and the remaining 33 persons were servitors of the temple.

All the awardees are engaged in different services in Shree Jagannath Temple. The servitors provide hand holding services to devotees for a glimpse of the Lord. The Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) maintains discipline inside the Temple ensuring serenity and spiritual tranquility. The Temple Swachh Karmis/Sanitation Karmis are engaged in one of the holiest services in the Temple.

Presenting the first-of-its-kind award, JSPL Foundation President Shallu Jindal said, these individuals have dedicated their lives in the services of Lord Jagannath and his devotees by supporting the temple administration in maintaining the cleanliness or discipline inside and outside of the temple and facilitating millions of devotees for Darshan to the Lord.

The list of functionaries, who were felicitated today were selected with support from Dr Raghunath Mohapatra Art & Craft Foundation.

The award was presented in the presence of Guruji Srimad Budha Bapa and Lalit Kala Akademi President Raghunath Mohapatra.