Journalist shot dead by bike-borne assailants in UP’s Kanpur

Kanpur: A journalist was shot dead today by unidentified men who were on bikes in Kanpur’s Bilhaur.

The journalist succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital after he was shot.

The journalist, identified as Naveen Srivastava, reportedly died on the way while he was being taken to a hospital.

Speaking to mediamen, police said Srivastava was shot by three-four armed men when he was inside his hosiery shop. The District Magistrate and SSP of Kanpur reached the spot. The police is on the lookout for the assailants.

“Journalist Naveen Srivastava was shot at by 3-4 assailants while he was sitting in his hosiery shop. We hope to nab the criminals as soon as possible. DM & SSP of Kanpur Nagar are already on the spot. Couple of local police teams formed to crack the case,” ADG (Law and Order) said media persons.