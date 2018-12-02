Journalist attacked by illegal liquor trader in Balasore

Balasore: A journalist sustained critical injuries after allegedly being attacked by an illegal liquor trader in Sora area of Balasore district last night.

The injured has been identified as Pramod Rout of Sudarshanpur village under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district.

According to sources, a liquor trader along with some of his associates attacked Rout with a sharp weapon near Guda Chhak last night and fled the spot.

Rout sustained grievous injuries on his head was admitted to a nearby hospital.

On being informed, Soro police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

As per sources, Rout was allegedly attacked as police had earlier arrested illegal liquor traders in the area on the basis of the news reported by the scribe.