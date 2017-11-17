Twin City

Journalism Students’ Forum protest girl’s nude video

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Journalism Students’ Forum, Bhubaneswar yesterday staged a demonstration here on the occasion of National Press Day demanding strict action against culprits involved in making a girl’s nude video that has gone viral on social media.

The forum members alleged that the social media has no accountability compared to other media, for which this type of incidences are taking place and creating a vulgar mentality among the youths.

They also raised the demand that the cyber crime police should take stringent action against the culprits.

