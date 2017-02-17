Joint team of BDA and BMC conducted eviction drive in city

Bhubaneswar: A joint team of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday evicted encroachers from GA Department plots and took into possession 15,000 square feet land in Gadakana mouza in the city.

The team demolished 16 ACC shed houses with boundary walls, two foundations and two newly constructed shops.

Similarly, in another eviction drive from Vani Vihar square to Sishu Bhawan square, 10 tiffin, flower and helmet shops and 28 street vendors were evicted from the footpaths.

In another eviction drive from New Airport Square to Patia, 10 street vendors were removed. The demolition drive was conducted under the supervision of BDA Enforcement Officer Pramod Kumar Patro and BDA Liaison Officer BDA SS Mohanty.