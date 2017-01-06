Joint squad of BMC and BDA to remove illegal encroachments from the city

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) in association with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Commissionerate police has formed a Special Joint Squad (SJS) to remove illegal encroachments from the Airport to Nandankan road.

On Thursday, the joint squad removed 80 small shops, vendors and encroachers along the Airport-Nandankanan road from near the Unit IV and 120 Battalion areas.

BDA Vice-Chairman Krishan Kumar directed that to streamline the non-motorised transport (NMT) users i.e. people using bicycles as a means of transport and pedestrians using footpaths, the SJS will work on daily basis and make sure that these people using the green mode of transport never face any difficulties while using the roads.

The SJS with 10 members will be led by a squad leader of the rank of an enforcement inspector in the BDA with representatives from the Enforcement Wings from BDA, BMC and police officials.

BDA Enforcement Member Bhabani Shankar Chayani, the overall in-charge of the SJS said that the special squad will exclusively look after the enforcement work in facilitating smooth flow of traffic in the busy roads of the state capital and would not be engaged for any other work.

A similar order was also issued in BMC office on Thursday designating Zonal Deputy Commissioner Subhranshu Mishra, as the nodal officer to oversee the SJS activities.