Twin City

Joint squad of BDA and BMC conducted eviction drive

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Joint squad of BDA and BMC

Bhubaneswar: A joint squad of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started a drive to evict unauthorized vendors from footpath and cycle tracks in the smart city.

The squad on Tuesday has cleared pavements and cycle tracks from the Sishu Bhavan square to Vani Vihar square, Airport square to the Damana square. The squad has also evicted 20 encroachers on pavements and cycle tracks between Fortune Tower and Rail Sadan.

The squad during the drive has evicted 26 cabins, four flower shops, 15 wooden kiosks, three tea stalls, 16 extended bamboo sheds and 30 mobile vendors.

The eviction drive was carried out in the presence of BDA Liasoning Officer Subhransu Sekhar Mohanty and other officials of BMC.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
6.8K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
naveen's team naveen's team
6.0K
Headlines

Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped
Reliance Reliance
2.5K
Business

Reliance Jio plans Rs 1500 smartphones
Pan card design changed Pan card design changed
2.4K
Headlines

PAN card revives with a new design
bike bike
1.8K
State at Large

Bike borne constables collide with tree, die
To Top