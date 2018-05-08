Joint eviction drive clears more than 6.5 acres of land near Patrapada for depot-cum bus terminal

Bhubaneswar: In a joint eviction drive today the Central Enforcement Monitoring Committee (CEMC) consisting officials and staff of BDA, BMC, General Administration Department, Bhubaneswar Puri Transport Services (BPTS) and Commissionerate Police reclaimed an area of more than 6.5 acres for development of a depot-cum bus terminal for city bus services in future.

While removing the unauthorised encroachment from Plot No. 785 (P) in Patrapada Mouza and Plot No.191 (P) in Bhagabanpur Mouza under Khandagiri and Tamando police limits respectively, the process started at about 10.30 am in the morning and continued till 4 pm in the afternoon. The requisition for this eviction programme was given by by General Manager (P&A) of BPTS on April 28, last.

During the eviction process a school named as Vivekananda Sishu Mandir, a library named as Vivekananda Sishu Pathagara, one gymnasium named as Bhagabanpur-Patrapada Health Club, one thatched house, one under construction house of about 1,000 square feet area and stone compound wall of nearly 230 ft. were demolished.

Apart from these, near about 800 feet length of earth was excavated for construction of compound wall around the land. The construction of the wall will start from tomorrow. During the eviction process, two excavators from BMC and two from BDA were on the job.

During the enforcement activities Additional Commissioner-cum-Member Enforcement, BDA, Bhabani Shankar Chayani, Enforcement Officer-II, Pramod Kumar Patro, Liaison Officer Subhransu Sekhar Mohanty, Zone ACP PK Rout, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Land Protection Cell, BDA, Niraj Kumar Pattnaik, AE Land Protection Cell, BDA, Deepak Kumar Pattnaik, Revenue Supervisor, GAD Amiya Kumar Das and Transport Planner from BPTS Ashish Suman were present along with enforcement squads of BDA, BMC and Smart City.

From Commissionerate police Khandagir IIC Himanshu Swain and Tamando IIC SS Mandhata were present with three platoons of gents APR Force and one platoon of women police at the site to maintain law and order situation during the demolition drive.