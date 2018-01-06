Joint enforcement squad of BDA-BMC clears encroachments under Mausima-Sishu Bhawan flyover

Bhubaneswar: Continuing the CEMC eviction drive in the city, joint enforcement squad of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Commissionerate Police today cleared several unauthorised structures and sheds under the flyover of Mausima-Sishu Bhawan Square.

The joint squad cleared 10 cabins, 16 ACC shed houses, three permanent brick houses, two motor vehicle garages, four unauthorised timber depots, three shops and one dhaba during the day-long exercise.

Four enforcement squads of BDA, Smart City and South East Zone squad of BMC carried out the eviction drive today under the supervision of Enforcement Officer – II, in the presence of ACP Fagua Singh and Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Shri Lingaraj Police Station along with force.

It can be noted here that the joint squad had removed several unauthorised hoardings, sheds and structures on Sachivalaya Marg, Nicco Park Square, Jagamara-Pokhariput road, Rajpath and several other locations over last few days. Aiming to keep the city skyline clean, without any unauthorised hoarding, BMC had convened a meeting of all political parties last week, in order to have a consensus on effective implementation of hoarding regulations and policies.

Representatives of parties like Biju Janata Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Communist Party of India attended the meeting along with Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional District Magistrate, Bhubaneswar and senior BMC officials.