‘Johnson & Johnson knew its baby powder contained cancer-causing asbestos’

Los Angeles: Global pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson knew for decades that its baby powder contained asbestos, an investigation by international news agency Reuters has revealed.

The Reuters report revealed that the American company had known for years that their baby talcum powder contained asbestos and caused ovarian and other cancers. The Reuters investigation comes in the backdrop of the multiple lawsuits that the company is currently facing.

In fact, Reuters has cited internal documents in one of its reports, from the Johnson and Johnson’s executive to a mine manager, a scientist, a doctor, and even a company’s lawyer. But despite this, the company has been selling this product for years.

According to Reuters reports, after studying the company’s documents, it was shocking that from 1971 to 2000, Johnson and Johnson’s raw powder and baby powder were confirmed several times as asbestos in the test. The company also pressurized the American regulators to control the amount of asbestos in cosmetic talcum powder, in which it is also very successful.

However, Johnson and Johnson have dismissed Reuters reports and all charges. The company issued a statement saying that Reuters’s Reports are false and unilateral. The company’s Baby powder is safe and asbestos free. None of the thousands of tests done by company, regulators, independent labs and academic institutes have revealed that the company’s powder contains asbestos.