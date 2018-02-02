Latest News Update

Jodhpur High Court prohibits smartphones usage in courtroom

Jodhpur: Jodhpur High Court’s Registrar General has issued an order to the court staff and officers, prohibiting the use of social media during working hours.

“Use of social media on smartphones is rapidly increasing day by day. Its use in offices is having adverse impact on productivity and is also affecting the working efficiently,” said a statement by Registrar Genera, dated January 31.

The statement further said that the use of social media not only affects the working but also “diminishes the dignity and reputation of the entire system”.

“It is therefore enjoined upon all the Presiding Officers and Court Staff not to access social  media during office hours and particularly no mobile phones be used in courtroom,” added the statement.

