JMB reveals: ISIS targeting foreigners in Kolkata

Kolkata: A top operative of the Bangladesh based terrorist outfit Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) has revealed that the global terrorist organisation ISIS is planning to carry out terror attacks in the eastern part of the country.

Mohammad Mosiuddin alias Musa of the JMB, which was allegedly involved in the Dhaka Bakery attack, claimed that the IS want to establish an Islamic caliphate in the India coordinating with the JMB.

The possibility of an ISIS attack from the east is being seriously considered after the interrogation of Musa, who was arrested in July last year from Burdwan in West Bengal.

During his interrogation, Musa has made chilling revelations that terror groups now aim at targeting foreigners at Kolkata’s Mother House and lone wolf attacks on foreign tourists in Srinagar.

He is believed to be closely linked to the mastermind of the Dhaka Bakery terror attack and this lends credibility to reports about the possibility of ISIS opening a new front in the East.

The common threat from terrorism was discussed by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Modi earlier this year, when Sheikh Hasina visited Delhi. The two leaders decided to tackle the menace together.