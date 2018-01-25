Latest News Update

J&K govt proposes opening 7 more LoC trade points, 2 meeting points

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
LoC Trade Points

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has proposed opening seven additional trade routes and two meeting points across the LoC and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Mehbooba Mufti government said on Wednesday.

The state government has conveyed its agreement to the centre for opening seven additional trade routes across the LoC and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, the state’s Minister for Industries, Chander Parkash Ganga, said while replying to the discussion on ‘Demand for Grants of the Industries and Commerce Department’ in the State Assembly on Wednesday, as per sources.

 

