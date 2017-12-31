Headlines

Four Jawans killed in terror attack on CRPF training centre in Kashmir

terrorist attack

Srinagar: Hours before the New Year, heavily armed Jaish terrorists attacked CRPF training camp in Awantipora town of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Four CRPF personnel were martyred and three others injured when terrorists attacked a CRPF Training Centre in Pulwama district in the wee hours of Sunday.

Two terrorists have been killed. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of a third terrorist and are searching the training centre, according to a source.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to sources.

The terrorists stormed the 185th battalion camp of the CRPF in Lethpora village in Kashmir valley around 2 am. They first hurled grenades and then opened fire.

