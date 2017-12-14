Jisha murder case: Convict sentenced to death

New Delhi: The man found guilty in the Jisha rape and murder case was today sentenced to death by a sessions court in Kerala’s Ernakulam.

Ameerul Islam, who was lone accused in the case, was on Tuesday found guilty by the same court.

On April 28 last year, Jisha, a 30-year-old law student was found murdered in her own house in April 2016 in Perumbavoor, Kerala.

Ameerul was the only person accused of murder. He was a native of Assam, who had left his home at the age of 10, according to his family.

Ameerul, who had left Perumbavoor soon after committing the crime, was arrested from Kancheepuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, 50 days after the gruesome incident.