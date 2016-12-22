JioFi now available on 2G & 3G smartphones

Mumbai: JioFi, the 4G portable Voice + Data device from Jio is now available across several multi brand outlets in Odisha. With the JioFi 4G Portable Voice + Data Device, subscribers can experience the amazing world of Jio on a 3G or even, 2G, smartphone. The portable WiFi hotspot, unlike other dongles and portable hotspot devices, offers more than just data connectivity – the entire bouquet of Jio services, including voice and video calls can be experienced through this device.
Also, JioFi devices are now available at the nearest retail stores across Odisha. They can also be bought online from various e-commerce websites including from Reliance’s curated fashion and lifestyle platform AJIO.com.
The Jio4GVoice app on the smartphone serves as a gateway to the communication services, a cluster of new age calling and messaging features unheard of in the Indian telecom market. JioFi enables users to enjoy these rich calling features even on 2G / 3G Smartphones.