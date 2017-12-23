Jio New Year offer: 1.2GB data per day at Rs 199

New Delhi: In the ongoing tariff war, Reliance Jio has added two new plans to its portfolio. The new Jio 199 and Jio 299 plans – being dubbed Happy New Year 2018 plans by the telco – aim to offer daily data benefits to those with limited budgets.
Jio 199 plan will offer 1.2GB of 4G data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The other new plan is the Jio 299 plan, also with a validity period of 28 days. However, the customers get 2GB of high-speed data every day; with speeds capped at 128Kbps post that, the same as in other plans. All other benefits are the same in both plans.
Apart from these plans, Jio continues to offer other plans with varying data benefits. The Rs 149 plan with a validity period of 28 days gets you 4GB data in all and is aimed at those with limited data needs. The Rs 399 plan with 70 days of validity, the Rs 459 Jio plan with 84 days validity, and the Jio 499 plan with 91 days validity all come with 1GB of high-speed data per day. The Rs 509 Jio recharge is valid for 49 days and will get you 2GB of data per day. As mentioned before, all plans come with free voice calling, national roaming, SMS, and access to Jio’s services for Prime members.